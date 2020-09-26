2012 murder closed after DNA links incarcerated suspect

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An eight-year-old murder case in Georgia has been closed after DNA linked an incarcerated suspect to the slaying, authorities said.

The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Cold Case Unit has been investigating the Nov. 2, 2012 murder of Robert Mixon with the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office for years. Mixon was shot to death inside his apartment, according to a news release Friday.

Detectives originally assigned to the case were never able to identify a suspect, but the Cold Case unit was able to find DNA evidence and other evidence that links Nazar Matheson to Mixon's death, the release said. Authorities did not provide details on what the other evidence entailed.

Matheson was already incarcerated for unrelated crimes in Georgia and now faces a murder charge, authorities said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward now that Matheson has been charged.