20% of Honolulu's first responders get coronavirus vaccine

HONOLULU (AP) — Roughly 20% of Honolulu's 4,500 first responders have received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, city officials said.
Hiro Toiya, the city’s emergency management director, said that 936 first responders received their shots Tuesday and Wednesday. Honolulu Police Department officers represented 649 of the vaccines, 173 vaccines were given to firefighters with the Honolulu Fire Department and 114 vaccines were distributed to paramedics, emergency medical technicians and lifeguards with the Department of Emergency Services.