https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/2-year-old-injured-in-Wisconsin-lawn-mower-14295319.php
2-year-old injured in Wisconsin lawn mower accident
HINGHAM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Wisconsin say a 2-year-old was severely injured in a lawn mower accident.
Sheboygan County dispatchers received a 911 call about the accident Friday afternoon from the Village of Hingham. According to the sheriff's office, the child suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.
Authorities say the incident does not appear to be criminal, but no other details were released.
View Comments