MOSS LANDING, Calif. (AP) — Two women who died after their car careened into a river at Moss Landing in Monterey County over the weekend have been identified, authorities said Monday.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Vanessa Carrango, 35, and Esther Monique Espinoza, 28, both of Salinas. Carrango was driving at the time of the crash, authorities said, the Monterey County Herald reported.