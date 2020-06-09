2 women drown while tubing on Turkey River in NE Iowa

CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) — Two women died Monday while tubing on the Turkey River in northeast Iowa.

Sharon Kahn, 64, and Vicki K. Hodges, 44, both of West Union, drowned after going over a small dam in Clermont, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that someone heard a cry for help from the tubers and called the sheriff's office about 3:40 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews pulled the women from the water and attempted life-saving efforts before taking them to a hospital in West Union, where they were pronounced dead.