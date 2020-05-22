2 technicians charged in probe of alcohol-breath devices

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Two people have been charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation of Michigan's desktop alcohol-breath devices, the attorney general's office said Friday.

The DataMaster breath test is used to measure alcohol levels at county jails or police departments after a motorist is arrested. Earlier this year, all 203 machines were temporarily taken out of service until state police could verify that each was properly calibrated.

Two technicians who were contracted to service the machines created false documents to show they completed tests and repairs on DataMasters at the Beverly Hills police department and the Alpena County sheriff's office, the attorney general's office said.

Andrew Clark, 53, was charged in Eaton County and David John, 59, was charged in Kalamazoo County. They worked for Intoximeters, a St. Louis company that had a state contract to service the machines. The agreement was terminated in April.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Intoximeters. It wasn't immediately known if Clark and John have attorneys who could comment on the charges.