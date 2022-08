Andrew Brookes/Getty Images/Image Source

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Two people remained in critical condition Tuesday after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a house fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people, authorities said.

Of the 17 people injured, two remain in critical condition in Geisinger Medical Center in Danville while five others are listed as fair, a hospital spokesperson said. Ten other people have been released following treatment at several hospitals, state police said.