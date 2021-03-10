2 postal workers linked to California unemployment fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two U.S. Postal Service employees were arrested Wednesday on charges that they abused their positions to purchase postal money orders with thousands of dollars in California unemployment benefits obtained through false claims of pandemic-related job losses, authorities said.
A March 3 criminal complaint unsealed after the arrests alleges conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, access device fraud and fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, the Los Angeles U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.