2 people died after suspect steals bus, crashes in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two people died in Colorado after police said a man reportedly stole a bus from a nursing home in Aurora before being involved in a three-vehicle crash.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said a woman, 42, and a man, 66, died in the crash Thursday around 11 a.m. on State Highway 83 in Black Forest, The Gazette reported. Their names were not released.

Four other people were injured in the crash, Cutler said.

The 16-passenger bus was stolen around 9:30 a.m. and was spotted in Parker an hour later after police say it allegedly struck a car and continued driving before hitting two other vehicles later in the morning.

The name of the suspect, 20, has not yet been released, Cutler said, adding that he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.