2 more medical marijuana dispensaries set to open soon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say two more medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open in northwest Arkansas this year.

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin says both dispensaries will be in Fayetteville. They'll join the region's first dispensary, The ReLeaf Center, which opened earlier this month in Bentonville, and another called The Source, which opened last week in Bentonville.

The two Bentonville dispensaries are the seventh and eighth to open in the state since voters legalized the use of medical marijuana in 2016. The state has licensed 32 dispensaries to sell medical marijuana.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state had issued more than 19,000 patient or caregiver cards as of Friday.

Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com