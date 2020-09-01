2 more coronavirus outbreaks reported at colleges in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control said Tuesday that it was investigating two more outbreaks at institutions of higher learning.

There have been at least three confirmed cases at the University of New England in Biddeford and Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, said Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC.

Coronavirus cases also have been reported at the University of Maine, University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine School of Law.

All told, another 22 people tested positive for the virus, Shah said, bringing the total to 4,548 people. The number of deaths held steady at 132, he said.

In other coronavirus-related news:

SCHOOL SPORTS

Maine health and education officials were unable Tuesday to provide any specific date for issuing final guidance for high school sports.

The Maine Principals Association has come out with its recommendations, but it's awaiting word from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Department of Education.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Education Commissioner Pender Makin said they're working with the MPA but declined to commit to a deadline even as students begin returning to class this week.

“We are going to recommend that we put (the decision) off until such time as we have crystal clear guidance for everybody,” Makin said.