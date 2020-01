2 men get 10 days in jail for walking on Old Faithful geyser

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Two men who pleaded guilty to trespassing on the cone of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park were sentenced to 10 days in jail and have been banned from the park for five years.

Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colorado and Ryan Goetz. 25, of Woodstock, New York, were sentenced on Dec. 5 by U.S. Magistrate Mark Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, park officials announced Thursday.

Park employees and other witnesses saw to people on the cone of the geyser on Sept. 10 taking photos with their cellphones. At least one witness shared photos with park rangers, who cited the men.

“Visitors must realize that walking on thermal features is dangerous, damages the resource, and illegal. Law enforcement officers take this violation seriously," Chief Ranger Sarah Davis said in a statement.

Schefflin and Goetz were also ordered to pay $540 in restitution and were placed on unsupervised probation for five years.

The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin and there is scalding water just below the surface, park officials said. Visitors must always remain on boardwalks and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.