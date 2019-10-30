2 killed in suspected al-Shabab attack on Kenya police post

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say suspected al-Shabab extremists raided a police post during an attempt to free two suspects who ended up dead in the melee.

North Eastern regional police chief Paul Soi said Wednesday there had been plans to transfer the suspects from the Dadajabula police post in Wajir county near the border with Somalia, where al-Shabab is based.

A police report seen by The Associated Press says officers fled amid heavy gunfire by an unknown number of men speaking Somali. Two policemen were wounded.

It is not clear who killed the suspects in custody, but police blame the extremists. Kenyan police are often accused of extrajudicial executions.

The al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab has carried out attacks inside Kenya after it sent troops in 2011 to Somalia to fight the extremists.