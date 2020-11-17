2 killed in small plane crash near Texas airport identified

ROCKWALL, Texas (AP) — A pilot and passenger killed last week in the crash of a small plane near a North Texas airport have been identified as two men from Abilene, officials said Tuesday.

Killed in the crash were Donald L. Wehmeyer, 75, and Curtis G. Robertson Jr., 67, according to a statement from the Rockwall Police Department. A police spokesman said he did know which man was piloting the plane.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. Thursday when their single-engine Cessna 182 clipped a power line and crashed nose-first into a field across Texas 66 from Rockwall’s municipal airport, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.