2 killed, child, others wounded in birthday party shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Two women were killed in the San Francisco Bay Area when a group of shooters got out of a vehicle and opened fire at a toddler’s birthday party, wounding two other adults and a 10-year-old child, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday night in Vallejo, where they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, the Vallejo Police Department said in a statement.

Two of the victims — identified as a 63-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman — were pronounced dead at a local hospital, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The killings marked the city’s 10th and 11th homicides this year.

A man, woman and the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to survive, police said. All of the people shot were Vallejo residents, except for the child who is believed to be from Benicia.

The names of the two people killed were withheld pending notification of next of kin.