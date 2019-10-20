2 killed, 3 hurt in Thruway crash in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed and three other people hurt in a three-car crash on a state roadway.

The Post-Standard reports the collision happened on the New York state Thruway in the town of Tyre in Seneca County around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were killed, one person was hospitalized in critical condition and two other people were in the hospital in stable condition.

No identifications have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.