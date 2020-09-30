2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in northeastern Ohio town

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A shooting in a northeastern Ohio community has left two people dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

The shooting in Painesville was reported around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Police officers soon found three wounded victims in one neighborhood, while a fourth was found dead in a vehicle parked about a mile away. The wounded victims were taken to hospitals, where one died later Tuesday.

The names of the victims and further information about them have not been released.

It's not yet known what sparked the shooting. Authorities have released few details on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

Painesville is about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.