2 homes destroyed in Central California fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — A fire in a Central California wine and tourist town destroyed two homes and damaged four others Monday before its forward spread was stopped, authorities said.

The blaze began in a riverbed at around 2 p.m. and moved into the Capitol Hill neighborhood, prompting the evacuation of 559 homes, although that later was reduced to about 100 households, the city said.

The blaze had burned fewer than 10 acres and was 10% contained Monday night.

Paso Robles is about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.