2 found dead in apartment in Richmond, Maine
RICHMOND, Maine (AP) — Police performing a welfare check discovered the bodies of two people inside a Main Street apartment, officials said.
Maine State Police were called to investigate Monday and the bodies, a male and female, were transported to the state medical examiner’s office.
There was no threat to the public, a state police spokesperson said.
Richmond Police responded to the apartment for a welfare check late Monday morning. Officers asked for help from Maine State Police when they were unable to reach the people inside.
