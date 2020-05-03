https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/2-die-when-motorcycle-veers-off-road-crashes-15243665.php
2 die when motorcycle veers off road, crashes into fence
CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Two people died when the motorcycle they were riding veered off the road and crashed into a fence.
Clinton County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Scott Reyhons said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Deputies who responded to the crash found that a motorcycle had left the road and struck a farm fence in a field.
Both people on the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash. Their names were not immediately released.
