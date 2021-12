MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi men have been charged with kidnapping after they took another man at gunpoint on Christmas Eve and drove him to a home where he was beaten, a sheriff said.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release Monday that the kidnapping happened about 1 a.m. Friday in Moss Point. He said the 50-year-old victim escaped from the trunk of a car while it was stopped at a traffic light in nearby Pascagoula.