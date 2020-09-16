2 Indiana college counties listed as moderate virus risk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The counties that include Indiana and Ball State universities are listed as the highest-risk locations for coronavirus infections on the state health department’s updated county-by-county map released Wednesday.

The agency also added 12 more confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths to the state’s toll, raising it to 3,472, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases since mid-March. Most of the new deaths occurred Monday or Tuesday.

Monroe County, which includes the main Indiana University campus in Bloomington, and Delaware County, which includes Ball State in Muncie, are the only two listed with the health department’s orange rating for moderate to high coronavirus spread after seven counties had that rating last week. No counties were listed with the highest-risk red rating in either week.

The remaining 90 counties received yellow or blue ratings based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of tests confirming COVID-19 infections.

Gov. Eric Holcomb was scheduled to discuss the state’s coronavirus response during a Wednesday afternoon briefing.