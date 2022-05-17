2 Congressional races get attention in Oregon primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Congressional races are getting national attention in Oregon’s primary election Tuesday but anemic turnout in the vote-by-mail state threatens to dampen excitement around one of the nation's most expensive Democratic House races and a tight Democratic contest between a centrist incumbent and a progressive challenger.
The primaries for the 5th and 6th U.S. House districts are playing out in a state that’s become a right-wing target after sometimes-violent protests in Portland following George Floyd’s murder, surging gun crime and an ongoing homelessness crisis in the city. Those problems have given Republicans a megaphone and raised the stakes for Democrats.