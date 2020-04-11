1st Corrections Department officer tests positive for virus

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A correctional officer at a prison in Corvalville is the first Corrections Department staffer to test positive for the new coronavirus, the department announced Friday.

The officer works at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center and was tested after experiencing symptoms Wednesday and Thursday. The officer sought medical help and took a test for the coronavirus, which came back positive.

The officer, described as being between 18 and 40 years old, is recovering at home.

The department said in a news release that officials are taking measures to limit the impact on staff and inmates.

No other staff or inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.