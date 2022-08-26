150 migrants moved from overcrowded Dutch asylum center

TER APEL, Netherlands (AP) — Authorities moved 150 migrants Thursday night from an overcrowded asylum seekers center in the northeastern Netherlands to two sports halls in a central city, alleviating the suffering of some of the people who have been camped in the open air in sweltering summer temperatures.

The city of Apeldoorn announced that it had provided short-term accommodation to ease the crisis and that the asylum-seekers would move on after four days to another location.