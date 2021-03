SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Thirteen alleged gang members suspected in a string of crimes throughout Santa Clara County, including attempted murder and armed robberies that targeted gardeners, were arrested during an weeklong effort by several law enforcement agencies, authorities said Monday.

Eleven adults and two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, were among those arrested in San Jose between Feb. 17 and 24, said San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo.