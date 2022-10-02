125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match AGOES BASOEKI and NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press Oct. 1, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 10:14 a.m.
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team's loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Attention immediately focused on the police use of tear gas, and witnesses described police beat them with sticks and shields before shooting canisters directly into the crowds.
