125,000 tickets requested for Mount Rushmore fireworks

This Dec. 8, 2019, photo shows shows Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D. Organizers have scrapped plans to mandate social distancing during President Donald Trump's appearance at a July 3, 2020, Mount Rushmore fireworks display and won't limit the crowd due to coronavirus concerns, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday, June 4, 2020. The Republican governor said the National Park Service is dolling out 7,500 tickets via lottery for the event, which marks the first time in a decade that fireworks will be set off at the memorial in recognition of Independence Day.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — More than 125,000 tickets were requested for the 7,500 spots available for the Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore, which President Donald Trump plans to attend, according to South Dakota tourism officials.

The National Park Service held a lottery for the tickets last week. The winners were chosen at random and have been notified.

South Dakotans submitted the most applications for tickets at 40,575, the Argus Leader reported.

Unlike Trump's upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tickets for the Mount Rushmore fireworks don't include a liability waiver if attendees become ill with COVID-19, the state Department of Tourism said.