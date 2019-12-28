12 applying for vacant Iowa Supreme Court seat

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A dozen people have applied to fill a vacant seat on the Iowa Supreme Court left by the sudden death in November of Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Court officials say the State Judicial Nominating Commission will conduct interviews on Jan. 9 of the applicants. Those interviews, to be held in in the Iowa Supreme Court courtroom in Des Moines, are open to the public.

Following the applicants' interviews, the commission will select three nominees to be forwarded to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Republican governor will then have 30 days to appoint the new justice from the three nominees.

The applicants are: Joel Barrows, a district judge from Bettendorf; Romonda Belcher, a district associate judge from Des Moines; Mary Chicchelly, a district judge from Cedar Rapids; Ames lawyer Timothy Gartin; David May, an Iowa Appeals Court judge from Polk City; Des Moines lawyer Matthew McDermott; Iowa City lawyer Craig Nierman; Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren; Cedar Rapids lawyer Dana Oxley; assistant Iowa attorney general Lisa Reel Schmidt; Theresa Wilson, an assistant appellate defender; and Des Moines lawyer William Miller.

Iowan residents may email written comments regarding applicants to the commission no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 7 to sjnc@iowa.gov.