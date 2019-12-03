$12.7M dam project aimed at protecting New Mexico village

HATCH, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico county is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a $12.7 million project aimed at protecting the village of Hatch from flooding.

Dona Ana County officials and the federal agency will sign an agreement next week to move ahead with design and construction of an earthen dam in lower Spring Canyon.

The project will be funded through a combination of federal and local dollars.

Officials say storm runoff has been a continual threat for area residents and that flooding over the years has resulted in millions of dollars in damage.

New Mexico leads the nation with the highest percentage of high-hazard dams in either poor or unsatisfactory condition, according to an investigation by The Associated Press. Dona Ana County is home to many of the dams on the list.