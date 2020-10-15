11 teens, 3 adults charged in gang-related fatal shooting

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Fourteen people, including several juveniles, were charged in the death of a Georgia man after a gang-related fight, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Cobb County police said an ongoing fight between two groups of teenagers and adults led to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Devere Blake, news outlets reported.

The shooting happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Kennesaw State University. Police found Blake suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said officers caught several vehicles leaving the scene when police arrived.

Interviews with the detainees revealed the shooting was the result of a previous fight between the two groups. Guns were drawn but the two groups separated and agreed to meet later at the apartment complex, McDonald said.

Police said Blake was armed with a shotgun.

An arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said a 16-year-old fired the fatal shot after being handed a gun by another teen.

Eleven of the 14 people arrested were under the age of 17. The Associated Press does not name juvenile suspects.

Those arrested face several charges including murder and aggravated assault. Police said the investigation was ongoing.