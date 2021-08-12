Skip to main content
News

11-month probe nabs 9 suspects in Reno-Sparks drug bust

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Local law officers and federal drug agents have arrested nine suspects as part of an 11-month investigation they say has successfully dismantled a drug-trafficking organization that was selling heroin and methamphetamine in the Reno-Sparks area.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit with assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and K-9 units executed search warrants at three separate locations on July 27 and arrested five of the suspects.

A total of nine people were arrested as part of the probe that involved the seizure of multiple vehicles and a large sum of money in addition to trafficking levels of narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

Police from Reno, Sparks, the University of Nevada, Reno and the Douglas County sheriff’s office assisted in the investigation.

The names of the suspects have not been released.