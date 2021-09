Nic Naylor/AP

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A Moab business contractor has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting deaths of a newlywed couple at a campsite, police said.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found dead on August 18 near Moab in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains, KUTV reported.