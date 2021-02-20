10 years after quake, Christ Church Cathedral finally rising NICK PERRY, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 12:52 a.m.
Peter Carrell, the Anglican bishop of Christchurch, stands outside the 2011 earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in central Christchurch, New Zealand on Feb 11, 2021. The Christ Church Cathedral was arguably New Zealand's most iconic building before much of it crumbled during an earthquake 10 years ago. The years of debate that followed over whether the ruins should be rebuilt or demolished came to symbolize the paralysis that has sometimes afflicted the broader rebuild of Christchurch. But as the city on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 marks one decade since the quake struck, killing 185 people and upending countless more lives, there are finally signs of progress on the cathedral. It's being rebuilt to look much like the original that was finished in 1904, only with modern-day improvements to make it warmer and safer. Nick Perry/AP
FILE - in this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, recovery operation workers are lowered by crane onto the top of the earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand. Rob Griffith/AP
This shows an aerial view of the 2011 earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in central in Christchurch, New Zealand, on May 11, 2020. Mark Baker/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2011, file photo, a relief worker walks past the earthquake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand. Mark Baker/AP
This shows an aerial view of 2011 earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in central Christchurch, New Zealand, on May 11, 2020. Mark Baker/AP
FILE - in this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, recovery operation workers are lowered by crane onto the top of the earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand. Rob Griffith/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, the earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand. Rob Griffith/AP
FILE - In this March 2, 2011, file photo, recovery workers inspect the fallen spire of Christchurch Cathedral following Feb. 22 earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand. Mark Baker/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, recovery operation workers are lowered by crane onto the top of the earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand. Rob Griffith/AP
Construction staff work on the 2011 earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in central Christchurch, New Zealand, on Feb. 11, 2021. Nick Perry/AP
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Christ Church Cathedral was arguably New Zealand's most iconic building before much of it crumbled in an earthquake 10 years ago. The years of debate that followed over whether the ruins should be rebuilt or demolished came to symbolize the paralysis that has sometimes afflicted the broader rebuild of Christchurch.
As the city on Monday marks one decade since the quake struck, killing 185 people and upending countless more lives, there are finally signs of progress on the cathedral.