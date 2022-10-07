10 days later, Cubans still recovering from Hurricane Ian ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 12:15 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of32 Javier Diaz poses for a photo next to his home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of32 A teacher dries out books at a school that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32 The Ramos family cooks dinner over a fire outside their storm-damaged home that continues without electricity one week after Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of32 A resident uses a can of benzine for light while electricity is down one week after Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, after sunset Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32 Residents walk along a street left dark one week prior by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of32 Children play ball in La Coloma, Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, one week after Hurricane Ian. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32 A resident drives his horse-drawn cart past trees destroyed by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of32 Workers recover tobacco from a drying barn that was destroyed one week ago by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32 Tobacco farmer Hirochi Robaina drives his tractor past destroyed tobacco barns on his farm one week after Hurricane Ian in San Luis, in Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of32 People collect drinking water from a tanker truck one week after Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32 A man helps load a trailer with the belongings of his friends, who are moving the items to a home in better conditions, one week after Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
17 of32 Residents affected by Hurricane Ian walk home with drinking water in containers in La Coloma, in Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32 Residents whose homes became inhabitable due to Hurricane Ian get a hot meal at a school-turned-shelter in La Coloma, in Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
20 of32 An apple vendor stands amid playing children in La Coloma, Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, a week after Hurricane Ian. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32 Odelaise Ramos, who is eight and a half months pregnant, rests at a school-turned-shelter after her home became inhabitable due to Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in Pinar del Roo province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramos said she decided to name her child Ian, after the storm. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
23 of32 People line up at a tanker truck distributing drinking water amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, Pinar del Rio province, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32 A resident left homeless by Hurricane Ian holds an empty bowl as he waits for his turn to eat at a school-turned-shelter in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
26 of32 A worker repairs power lines downed by Hurricane Ian along a road where people travel by horse-drawn carts in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32 A volunteer cleans a roofless classroom at a school that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
29 of32 Mari Carmen Zambrano poses for a photo on her broken and wet bed as she dries it outside her home that lost its roof to Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32 A youth plays amid the remains of a home destroyed by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
32 of32
LA COLOMA, Cuba (AP) — Soldiers fix roofs and raise power poles under a blazing sun, while teachers salvage wet school books and residents cook over wood fires in La Coloma, a fishing and industrial town on Cuba’s coast that took the brunt of Hurricane Ian.
Ten days after the storm left still unquantified devastation across western Cuba, and knocked out the power grid nationwide, many Cubans are still without electricity, water or basic goods. The destruction from Ian has piled onto the hardship of people who had already been suffering through scarcity and shortages in recent years.
Written By
ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ