$10,000 fine closes probe into utility's polar vortex fire

RICHMOND, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy agreed to pay a $10,000 to settle an investigation of a natural gas fire in southeastern Michigan that forced people to conserve heat for a few days during a polar vortex in 2019, state regulators said Friday.

The Michigan Public Service Commission accepted the findings of its staff, which found that the fire was caused by a voltage spike. A plume of natural gas was released at a major gas compressor station in Macomb County.

“Combined with record-low temperatures and high winds blanketing the state, the natural gas did not disperse as it typically would and came into contact with nearby plant equipment that operates at a high temperature, thereby igniting the airborne gas and causing the fire,” the commission said in a statement.

Commission staff identified a violation of federal safety standards. An email seeking comment was sent to Consumers on Friday.

The fire forced the company to restrict gas service to industrial customers and ask residents to set thermostats at 65 degrees or lower for a few days. Parts of the Lower Peninsula had received more than a foot of snow in late January 2019, and wind chills were 20 degrees below zero.

The commission wants a final report from Consumers on any follow-up analysis by June 1.