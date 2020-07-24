1 person killed, another injured in Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — One person died and another person was injured in a shooting at an Independence home, police there said.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the home in the northeastern part of the city, police said. Two victims were discovered and taken to hospitals, where one of the victims died.

Police said the other victim was in stable condition and expected to survive. Police have not released the victims’ names or given details on what may have led to the shooting. No arrests had been reported in the case by Friday morning.