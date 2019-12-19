$1 million Michigan Powerball ticket expires with no winner

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Too late now.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million and sold in suburban Detroit expired Thursday after no one stepped forward with it.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Marathon gas station in Farmington Hills. Don't bother looking through your drawers.

It was the fourth $1 million prize to go unclaimed in Michigan in 2019. The record is a $34 million Lotto jackpot that went into the school aid fund in 1998.