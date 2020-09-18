1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting Thursday night in Boston, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. in the Charlestown neighborhood and found two people with gunshot wounds, WHDH-TV reported.

They were both taken to a hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other was in critical condition, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross told reporters at the scene.

Police are still investigating.