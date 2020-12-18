1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died BETH SCHWARTZAPFEL and KATIE PARK of The Marshall Project and ANDREW DEMILLO of The Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 12:10 p.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2020, file photo, family members of inmates incarcerated in the Utah Department of Corrections' prison system hold candles and say a prayer following a rally outside the Department of Corrections office in Draper, Utah. One in five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.
Donte Westmoreland poses for a photo outside a hotel Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in southeast Denver. Westmoreland was recently released from Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas, where he caught the virus while serving time on a marijuana charge. Some 5,000 prisoners have become infected in Kansas prisons, the second-highest COVID-19 rate in the country, second only to South Dakota.
Donte Westmoreland poses for a photo outside a hotel Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in southeast Denver. Westmoreland was recently released from Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas, where he caught the virus while serving time on a marijuana charge. Some 5,000 prisoners have become infected in Kansas prisons, the second-highest COVID-19 rate in the country, second only to South Dakota.
FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, people hold up a banner while listening to a news conference outside San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. One in five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.
As the pandemic enters its 10th month — and as the first Americans begin to receive a long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine — at least 275,000 prisoners have been infected, more than 1,700 have died and the spread of the virus behind bars shows no sign of slowing. New cases in prisons this week reached their highest level since testing began in the spring, far outstripping previous peaks in April and August.
