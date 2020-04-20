1 dead in Maple Grove shooting, 1 in custody

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Police in Maple Grove say a man has been fatally shot and another man is in custody.

The shooting happened Sunday about 7 p.m.

Officers responding to a call about the shooting went to the scene and found a man who had died. Another man was arrested at the scene.

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The shooting remains under investigation.