https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/1-dead-1-missing-in-Kern-River-14353544.php
1 dead, 1 missing in Kern River
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kern County authorities say the Kern River remains very dangerous even though water levels have declined somewhat.
The Sheriff's Office says a search is continuing Monday for a 32-year-old man who reportedly fell into the river near the mouth of the Kern River Canyon late Saturday afternoon and was swept downstream.
Earlier Saturday, the body of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man was recovered by searchers after it was spotted floating in the river near Keyesville. His name has not been released.
