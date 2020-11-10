1 arrested, 1 sought in gunfight over dog that wounded 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in a Nashville gunfight that began with an argument over a dog and ended with eight people wounded.

Detectives charged Allen Crump, 22, on Monday with eight counts of felony reckless aggravated assault in Sunday's early morning shooting, Metro Nashville Police tweeted. Efforts were continuing to identify a second gunman, police said.

The conflict began with argument over a dog, police said. The suspect with the dog allegedly pulled out a handgun. The second suspect left, then returned a short time later with a gun and accompanied by several other men, authorities said.

An exchange of gunfire ensued. None of the injuries from the gunfire were life-threatening.