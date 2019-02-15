Subscribe
Milford USCG Auxiliary offering online boating safety courses
CT Audubon offering virtual summer camp
Milford Marine Institute enrolling for science camps
Drive-up immunization clinic to be held in Milford
Milford USCG Auxiliary offering online boating safety courses
CT Audubon offering virtual summer camp
Milford Marine Institute enrolling for science camps
Drive-up immunization clinic to be held in Milford
Milford USCG Auxiliary offering online boating safety courses
CT Audubon offering virtual summer camp
Milford Marine Institute enrolling for science camps
Drive-up immunization clinic to be held in Milford
Foran, Lauralton, Law represented on All-SCC teams
Hall makes right choice with VMI
Jillian Hall taking soccer skills to VMI
Will Diamantis to play football at Stonehill
Fresh off the farm: Consumers have many options to procure their
Fairfield County design experts offer warm weather decorating
Let’s do it ourselves! A couple tackles a home improvement
Plant yourself! Local nurseries offer tips for making your
Milford Pride plans celebration
Parade of Smiles to honor Milford students Friday
Milford cops: Smoking marijuana in parking lot leads to heroin...
Children’s Zoom programs at Milford Library
Library News
Children’s programs at Milford Library
Library Zoom chats continue — moved to Wednesdays
CT Audubon offering virtual summer camp
Milford USCG Auxiliary offering online boating safety courses
Metro-North sets new rules as NYC starts reopening
Camping season at state parks, forests to begin July 8
Milford Marine Institute enrolling for science camps
Drive-up immunization clinic to be held in Milford
Walsh’s Wonderings — The uncomfortable conversation
Milford cops: Bridgeport man chased person with box cutter,...
Farmers market returns
Summer theatre camp kicks off July 6
Milford Elks hold can and bottle drive Sunday
Cops: Milford woman left 2 kids in vehicle while shopping
Gulf Beach Little Library recently renovated
Upcoming at the Milford Library
Cops: Woman, upset over Memorial Day gathering, damaged grill,...
Milford Math Walk Challenge kicks off June 1
Milford Library offers Zoom programs
Library Zoom chats continue — moved to Wednesdays
Starting today, Metro-North expanding service by 26 percent
Children’s programs at Milford Library
MAC offers free online dance classes
Rotary cancels Lobsterbake
Q&A session for young adults via Zoom May 28
Milford Oyster Festival canceled for 2020
Maroney releases statement in response to offensive social...
Dan German challenges incumbent Milford mayor
Milford Mayor Ben Blake seeks fifth term
Karen Fortunati challenges incumbent for Milford city clerk post
Joanne Lasse Rohrig seeks reelection as Milford city clerk
Friends of the Milford Library honor book award recipients
Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR honors good citizens
Boys & Girls Village announces new CEO
Therapy animals visit Carriage Green residents
Boys & Girls Village announces new board member
Network of Executive Women hosts virtual meeting
Milford Senior Center asks public to participate in Great Give
Devon Rotary Club donates to Beth El Center
West Haven Library offering online Zoom chats, virtual...
Boys & Girls Club of Milford’s annual gala canceled