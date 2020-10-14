Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

06-11-13-16-24-25-46-47-48-52-53-56-62-64-65-66-69-71-77-80, BE: 47

(six, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: forty-seven)