Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

05-06-08-16-22-26-28-29-30-36-41-46-52-53-57-61-64-65-76-80, BE: 36

(five, six, eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-six, eighty; BE: thirty-six)