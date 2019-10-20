https://www.milfordmirror.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Quick-Draw-Midday-game-14548469.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:
01-03-06-10-14-16-20-22-26-27-28-46-48-52-54-56-62-73-77-79, BE: 62
(one, three, six, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: sixty-two)
View Comments