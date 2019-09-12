Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

05-21-25-29-33-34-41-45-49-50-53-54-55-60-64-65-66-69-71-80, BE: 41

(five, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, eighty; BE: forty-one)