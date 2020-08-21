Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

01-04-05-09-10-27-28-38-42-44-48-50-51-55-60-61-63-65-75-79, BE: 38

