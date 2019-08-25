https://www.milfordmirror.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-10-game-14376387.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:
01-08-11-20-22-28-38-39-40-42-44-50-51-56-59-62-66-70-74-78
(one, eight, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-four, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
View Comments